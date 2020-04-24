24 Apr 2020
Vet Times Podcast, Ep 33: Aoife Ryan on equine medication specifics in field
Equine sedation and general anaesthesia is sometimes required in field situations. Aoife Ryan joins this Vet Times Podcast to discuss the pharmacology of commonly used drugs in such situations.
Aoife Ryan graduated from the RVC in 2016 and worked in mixed practice before joining Anderson Moores Veterinary Specialists as a small animal rotating intern in 2018. She has remained there as a resident in veterinary anaesthesia and analgesia.
She has cowritten with colleague Matt Gurney an article in Vet Times’ 21 April 2020 issue called “Equine sedation and field anaesthesia: drug overview”. The article (Volume 50, Issue 17, pages 8-10) discusses the medications commonly used by practitioners, as well as the induction of patients and future possibilities.
Matt Gurney graduated from the University of Liverpool in 2003, and spent several years enjoying mixed practice before returning to Liverpool to undertake a residency in anaesthesia and analgesia. He is a European and RCVS-recognised specialist in veterinary anaesthesia and analgesia, and vice-president of the European College of Veterinary Anaesthesia and Analgesia. He also leads the anaesthesia team at Anderson Moores Veterinary Specialists, and his main interests lie in acute and chronic pain management.
The article they have cowritten will appear on Vet Times soon.
Karin Kruger discussed situations where equine sedation and anaesthesia may be needed in detail in Vet Times Podcast, Ep 7.