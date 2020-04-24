Vet Times Podcast, Ep 33: Aoife Ryan on equine medication specifics in field

Matt Gurney graduated from the University of Liverpool in 2003, and spent several years enjoying mixed practice before returning to Liverpool to undertake a residency in anaesthesia and analgesia. He is a European and RCVS-recognised specialist in veterinary anaesthesia and analgesia, and vice-president of the European College of Veterinary Anaesthesia and Analgesia. He also leads the anaesthesia team at Anderson Moores Veterinary Specialists, and his main interests lie in acute and chronic pain management.