5 May 2020
Cats, like many of us, are living to an older age – which can present a unique set of challenges to veterinary practitioners. In this podcast, vet Sam Taylor discusses some of the health issues frequently seen in senior patients and how to help owners manage them.
Samantha Taylor
Sam works as an internal medicine specialist at Lumbry Park Veterinary Specialists in Hampshire, and is the academy lead and specialist consultant for the International Society of Feline Medicine. She is also editor of BSAVA Companion.
An RVC graduate in 2002, she completed internships in private referral practice before starting a Feline Advisory Bureau residency at the University of Bristol. She achieved the European Diploma in Veterinary Internal Medicine in 2009 and became an RCVS-recognised specialist in feline medicine in 2011. She was made an RCVS fellow in 2019.
Sam has authored the article “Common ageing problems in cats – management tips to give to owners”, which was in Vet Times Volume 50, Issue 18, pages 8-10. It features tips and take-home messages on a range of common health problems and ways to assist owners.