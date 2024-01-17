17 Jan 2024
Vet Times Podcast, Ep 35: Jenny Allan on summer mastitis issues
Jenny Allan studied at the RVC and graduated in 2014.
She worked in mixed practice, then farm animal practice in Wiltshire and Dorset until summer 2017, when she joined the RVC livestock extension services in Dorset to join European College of Bovine Health Management residency programme at Kingston Maurward College.
She has written an article in Vet Times (Volume 50, Issue 19, Pages 6-8) entitled “Clinical signs, treatment and prevention of summer mastitis”.