22 May 2020
Vet Times Podcast, Ep 36: Diego Rodrigo Mocholi on locoregional anaesthesia in companion animals
Locoregional anaesthesia use in veterinary medicine has evolved greatly in the past few decades, with benefits lying in focusing on the specific target nerve responsible for pain. Diego Rodrigo Mocholi, from the RVC, joins us to discuss this interesting topic.
Diego Rodrigo Mocholi
Diego Rodrigo Mocholi graduated from the University of Murcia, Spain, in 2007 and, after a rotatory internship in small animals at its veterinary teaching hospital, was granted a junior scholarship in veterinary anaesthesia and critical care at the same institution.
In 2012, he moved to Belgium to follow a European residency programme in veterinary anaesthesia and critical care at the University of Ghent. Following this, he was a clinical specialist in veterinary anaesthesia at the RVC Queen Mother Hospital for Animals (QMHA).
In 2017, Diego became a lecturer in veterinary anaesthesia and analgesia at the University of Sydney and, in February 2019, came back to the RVC QMHA veterinary anaesthesia and analgesia department.
He is working towards becoming a European diplomate in veterinary anaesthesia and analgesia.
An article “Locoregional anaesthesia for orthopaedic procedures” is in Vet Times (Volume 50, Issue 20, Pages 6-10.