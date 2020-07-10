10 Jul 2020
Phil Elkins talks to Paul Imrie the practical support vets can provide their clients to help them decide whether to vaccinate their herds.
Vaccines are an important part of cattle vets’ armoury and in the health of the nation’s livestock. Discussions about them with farmers have to touch on the economic as well as health benefits.
Phil Elkins discusses this important area in this podcast.
Phil qualified in 2005 from The University of Edinburgh and, following stints in Cheshire and New Zealand, spent the majority of his career in clinical practice in Cornwall, during which time he gained a certificate in advanced veterinary practice in cattle.
Following 15 years in clinical practice and a stint working for an agritech company, Phil now works as an independent consultant to both farms and industry bodies. He is also a board member of BCVA and a former council member of BVA.
Phil wrote the Focus article in Vet Times’ 30 June issue (Volume 50, Issue 27, Pages 6-8) on this subject.
“Cattle vaccination: health and financial implications” discusses the practical support vets can provide to their clients to help them decide whether to vaccinate their herds.