17 Jul 2020
James Westgate talks all things health and wellness with the team behind WellVet – a not-for-profit social enterprise created to help veterinary professionals live happier and healthier in mind, body and soul.
Today we’re going to be talking about well-being.
This is obviously a massive issue in the veterinary profession – and has been for years – but probably never more central to everyone’s thoughts than it has been over the last four months, throughout which we’ve all faced a monumental level of challenge and change.
Now, we wanted to do something to help our listeners, and we couldn’t think of any better way of doing that than speaking to the guys from WellVet.
If you don’t know who they are, they’re Liz Barton, Ru Tipney and Nat Scroggie…
Our wellness and health are always important, but in these recent months many of us will have experienced significant changes to our daily lives, which may have caused additional stress and anxiety.
Despite these strange and uncertain times it is important that we try and stay healthy, both in body and in mind, taking the positives from daily life wherever possible.
We know changing microchip supplier will not be at the top of most people’s list when they think of the positive events in everyday life, but our easy-to-use systems and customer service might just take a little bit of the stress out of it.
For more details on AVID’s pet MicroChip products visit www.avidplc.com