27 Sept 2019
Guest host Holly Kernot takes advantage of her "Access All Areas" BEVA pass to grab a word with Neil Hudson and Roly Owers after the event’s first panel discussion on Brexit.
With the Brexit process finally threatening to reach a conclusion on 31 October, BEVA Congress featured a panel discussion on the potential implications of no-deal and other options.
This week, guest host Holly Kernot talks to two of the debate’s participants – Roly Owers, CEO of World Horse Welfare, and Neil Hudson, of the University of Edinburgh – for their views on the increasingly polarising subject and the impacts it could have on the veterinary profession.