24 Jul 2020
Vet Times Podcast, Ep 40: Ferran Valls Sanchez talks SA gastrointestinal disorders
Ferran Valls Sanchez joins Paul Imrie to discuss prevention, treatment and prognosis of gastrointestinal disease in companion animals, among other important topics.
Ferran Valls Sanchez
Gastrointestinal (GI) disease is extremely frequent in small animals, and encountered in both first opinion and referral practice.
Ferran has written an article on this topic for Vet Times (Volume 50, Issue 28, Pages 6-8). “Gastrointestinal disorders in companion animal patients” outlines diagnostic approaches to GI disorders in cats and dogs, and discusses treatment options as well as prognosis.
Ferran Valls Sanchez graduated from the Autonomous University of Barcelona in 2011 and completed a general internship in a small animal referral hospital in Barcelona, rotating through all services. Afterwards he spent a further year in another referral centre in Barcelona, dealing mainly with critical care and emergency cases.
In 2014, he moved to the UK to undertake a one-year general internship. Ferran has always had an interest in internal medicine and joined Dick White Referrals in 2015 as a resident in internal medicine.
In 2019, be became a diplomate of the European College of Veterinary Internal Medicine. His particular interests are nephrology/urology and haematology cases.