31 Jul 2020
Tick-borne disease is a growing risk to the UK and its pets and owners. Ian Wright joins Paul Imrie to discuss the significant changes in the numbers and species of ticks and pathogens.
Ian Wright, BVMS, BSc, MSc, MRCVS, is a practising veterinary surgeon and co-owner of the Mount Veterinary Practice in Fleetwood, Lancashire.
He has a Master’s degree in Veterinary Parasitology, and in addition to being head of the European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites (ESCCAP UK and Ireland), is guideline director for ESCCAP Europe. He is also an editorial board member for the Companion animal and Vet CPD journals.
He has written widely on parasitology topics, and is a regular contributor to Vet Times.
Check elsewhere on the channel for more from Ian Wright, including podcasts on exotic parasites on imported pets, cat and dog worming and flea control.
An article supporting this podcast on ticks and tick-borne diseases – “Companion animal parasite threats” – appeared in Vet Times (Volume 50, Issue 29, Pages 6-8).
The article discusses five ticks and tick-borne pathogens – tick-borne encephalitis, Borrelia miyamotoi, Babesia canis, Rhipicephalus sanguineus and Hyalomma ticks – that have the potential to establish in the UK in the next decade.
It also considers what the UK veterinary profession can do as part of the effort to turn back the tide, and keep pets and their owners safe.
More guidance is also available from ESCCAP UK and Ireland.