7 Aug 2020
Vet Times Podcast, Ep 42: Nicola Menzies-Gow on equine laminitis
Nicola Menzies-Gow outlines the three types of laminitis – sepsis-associated, endocrinopathic and supporting limb – but explains how the clinical signs remain unchanged.
Nicola Menzies-Gow
A condition with three forms, laminitis is now considered a clinical syndrome associated with systemic disease or altered weight bearing, rather than being a discrete disease entity.
As with many areas, prevention is an important strategy where vets and owners can work together, as Nicola Menzies-Gow explains in this Vet Times podcast.
Nicola Menzies-Gow qualified from the University of Cambridge in 1997 and, after three years in first opinion equine practice in Essex, joined the RVC, where she completed a residency in equine medicine and a PhD.
Now a senior lecturer in equine medicine, Nicola’s clinical interests focus on endocrinology, cardiology and general medicine.
She has written an article, “Equine laminitis: causes, clinical signs, treatment and prevention” for Vet Times (Volume 50, Issue 30, Pages 6-9). It outlines the three types – sepsis-associated, endocrinopathic and supporting limb – but explains how the clinical signs remain unchanged. Diagnosis and severity scoring are discussed among other topics.