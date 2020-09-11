11 Sept 2020
In this Vet Times podcast, we find out more about the condition with RCVS specialist in feline medicine Sarah Caney, including advice on screening, diagnosis and management.
Sarah Caney, RCVS specialist in feline medicine, will run the webinar.
Chronic kidney disease is a common cause of morbidity and mortality in older cats, but in many cases it is diagnosed only when clinical signs associated with azotaemia appear.
Sarah graduated from the University of Bristol in 1993, and as a feline medicine specialist enjoys seeing a mixture of first opinion and referral feline patients.
She has written a number of books for cat owners and veterinary professionals, including Caring For a Cat With Hyperthyroidism, published by her company Cat Professional, a subdivision of Vet Professionals.
Sarah has written a full Focus article on CKD in Vet Times’ 18 August 2020 issue (Volume 50, Issue 34, Pages 6-10), entitled “Screening and management of chronic kidney disease in cats”.