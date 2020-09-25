25 Sept 2020
Vet Times Podcast, Ep 44: Jo Murrell on chronic pain in companion animals
The diagnosis and management of chronic pain in companion animals is an important topic in veterinary medicine, as it can have a major impact on animals’ well-being and quality of life.
Jo Murrell.
In this Vet Times Podcast, specialist vet Jo Murrell discusses key aspects of chronic pain in dogs and cats.
Jo Murrell has spent most of her career in academia, most recently at the University of Bristol from 2007-2018.
While at Bristol she focused her time on pain research and clinical anaesthesia, and has carried out many studies investigating pain mechanisms and clinical analgesic protocols in cats, dogs and horses. These studies have contributed to the market authorisation of methadone and buprenorphine in dogs and cats and buprenorphine in horses.
Her work has also clearly demonstrated upregulation of pain pathways in dogs with osteoarthritis, highlighting the need for aggressive pain management in these patients.
She has been a diplomate of the European College of Veterinary Anaesthesia and Analgesia since 2002 and enjoys the challenges of clinical anaesthesia.
Jo is a member of the WSAVA Global Pain Council and is passionate about providing best practice in analgesia to cats and dogs. She has recently joined the team at Highcroft Veterinary Referrals, Bristol to continue her career in clinical practice.
An article by Jo, “Chronic pain in companion animals”, which discusses diagnosis and treatment – including the use of clinical metrology instruments to quantify it – was featured in Vet Times’ 15 September 2020 issue (Volume 50, Issue 38, Pages 10-13).