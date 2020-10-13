13 Oct 2020
Vet Times Podcast, Ep 45: Marge Chandler on pet obesity
Starting conversations with owners about obesity in their pets can be difficult, but it is necessary, as weight problems among companion animals continue to rise.
Marge Chandler.
Internal medicine specialist Marge Chandler provides advice and information on a fascinating area in this Vet Times Podcast.
Marge is an independent consultant in small animal nutrition and internal medicine, clinical nutritionist at Vets Now Referrals in Glasgow and internal medicine specialist for Moorview Referrals in Newcastle.
She has a Bachelor of Science degree from California State University and a Master of Science degree in animal nutrition and a doctor of veterinary medicine degree from Colorado State University.
She is a diplomate of both the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine and the American College of Veterinary Nutrition, and a member of the Australian and New Zealand College of Veterinary Scientists.
Marge chairs the European Pet Food Industry Federation scientific advisory committee, co-chairs the WSAVA global nutrition committee, is a founding member of the European Veterinary Nutrition Educators Group and is WSAVA liaison to the American Academy of Veterinary Nutrition.
Marge wrote the focus article “Pet obesity: an ongoing epidemic” in 1 September 2020 issue of Vet Times (Volume 50, Issue 36, Pages 6-8).