23 Oct 2020
Cardiology has seen many innovations in the past decade. Luca Ferasin explains the importance of first opinion practitioners, referral vets and owners working together on these cases.
Luca Ferasin.
Luca Ferasin is head of cardiology at The Ralph Veterinary Referral Centre in Marlow, Buckinghamshire.
A cardiology diplomate, he has vastly contributed to the veterinary literature with articles, abstracts and book chapters, including the chapter on coughing in the latest edition of Ettinger’s Textbook of Veterinary Internal Medicine.
He is a regular speaker worldwide and his main professional interests include – but are by no means limited to – feline cardiology, exercise physiology, as well as clinical investigation and management of syncope and coughing.
Luca has been a cardiologist for more than 20 years and was awarded a fellowship of the RCVS for his meritorious contributions to clinical practice.
This podcast is an accompaniment to the article Luca has written for Vet Times 29 September 2020 issue (Volume 50, Issue 40, Pages 6-9), entitled “Heart disease in canine patients”.
You can also hear Luca’s popular debut appearance on the Vet Times Podcast – Ep 19: Luca Ferasin on myxomatous mitral valve disease – recorded in January 2020.