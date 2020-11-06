6 Nov 2020
Vet Times Podcast, Ep 47: COVID – where do we go from here?
Vet Times talks to chief executive officer of Compassion in World Farming and a commentator on the effects of industrial farming, Philip Lymbery.
chief executive officer of Compassion in World Farming, Philip Lymbery.
Philip talks to editor James Westgate about what we need to learn from COVID-19 and how vets have a vital role to play in building a sustainable future for British farming…
Philip Lymbery is global chief executive officer of the leading international farm animal welfare organisation, Compassion in World Farming, visiting professor at the University of Winchester and the president of Eurogroup for Animals, Brussels. He is an award winning author, ornithologist, photographer, naturalist and self-confessed animal advocate.
For 25 years Philip has worked extensively on animal welfare issues, wildlife and the environment. He is a recognised thought leader, his lectures taking him across the globe to meet and exchange ideas with like minded specialists, experts and individuals. He regularly commentates in the media and on speaker platforms about the global effects of industrial farming, including on animal welfare, wildlife, soil and other natural resources, as well as the need for a more balanced, regenerative food system.
Philip has played leading roles in many major animal welfare reforms, including Europe-wide bans on veal crates for calves and barren battery cages for laying hens.
Described as one of the food industry’s most influential people, he has spearheaded Compassion’s engagement work with over 1000 food companies worldwide, leading to real improvements in the lives of over two billion farm animals every year.
It was also Philip’s vision to set up the world’s first extinction and livestock conference in London in October 2017, bringing together Compassion in World Farming and the World Wildlife Fund, supported by HRH Prince of Wales Charitable Foundation. The conference was seen as bridging a long-standing divide between conservation and animal welfare.