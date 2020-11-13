13 Nov 2020
Vet Times Podcast, Ep 48: Hany Elsheikha on year-round parasite protection
Hany Elsheikha discusses the impact of infestation on pet health, plus how to improve compliance – including all-year-round – in this Vet Times Podcast.
Hany Elsheikha.
Pet owners are broadly willing to do all they can to protect their pets and keep them healthy, but commitment to therapeutic and preventive parasite regiments can vary massively.
Hany Elsheikha discusses the impact of infestation on pet health, plus how to improve compliance – including all-year-round – in this Vet Times Podcast.
Hany Elsheikha, BVSc, MVSc, PhD, PGCHE, FHEA, DipEVPC, is an associate professor in the global health department in the School of Veterinary Medicine and Science, University of Nottingham (SVMS-UoN).
Hany is also a European Veterinary Parasitology College diplomate and a European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites member. He earned his PhD from Michigan State University for research performed on the molecular evolution of the causative agent of equine protozoal myeloencephalitis.
In 2005, he was awarded the prestigious American Society for Microbiology (ASM)/National Center for Infectious Diseases (NCID) Postdoctoral Fellowship. Over the past 13 years, he has been spearheading the development and delivery of parasitology teaching at SVMS-UoN.
Also, he has established a multidisciplinary research programme focused on decoding the interkingdom chemical communication between the host cells and neuropathogenic protozoan parasites, with a special interest in Toxoplasma gondii.
He has published more than 170 peer-reviewed papers and many other articles in professional magazines and science communication journals. Dr Elsheikha has also published six textbooks in veterinary parasitology for students, residents and veterinary professionals.
Hany has written an article in Vet Times (Volume 50, Issue 43, Pages 6-10) called “Small animal parasites – are pet owners getting the year‑round message?”. In this, he discusses the clinical impact of infestation on pet health and potential solutions practices can implement to improve clients’ compliance with preventive strategies.