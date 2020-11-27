27 Nov 2020
Vet Times Podcast, Ep 49: Hannah Lipscomb discusses otitis externa
Otitis externa is one of the most common conditions seen in veterinary practice, in particular in dogs. In this podcast, Hannah Lipscomb discusses its principal causes and factors, cytology culture and sensitivity results, treatment challenges and severe otitis externa.
Hannah Lipscomb.
Hannah qualified from the RVC in 2016 and was first dermatology intern at Southern Counties Veterinary Specialists, supervised by the dermatologist Filippo De Bellis.
Before her dermatology internship, she worked as a small animal vet in London for two years and then completed a rotating internship at Eastcott Referrals.
Hannah and Filippo co-authored an article in Vet Times’ 10 November issue (Volume 50, Issue 46, Pages 10-14) called “Treatment and management of otitis in dogs and cats”.
THIS VET TIMES PODCAST IS SPONSORED BY NEPTRA
Neptra ear solution for dogs is the latest innovation from Elanco. Providing anti-inflammatory, anti-fungal and anti-bacterial activity, the product is now available for UK veterinarians to prescribe in routine acute otitis externa (OE) cases. It provides lasting efficacy, showing continuous clinical improvement until day 28 with just one dose.
Neptra’s unique combination of three active ingredients is proven effective against mixed infections of susceptible strains of bacterial (Staphylococcus pseudintermedius) and fungal (Malassezia pachydermatis) pathogens associated with 70% to 80% of acute canine OE cases[1]. A single, 1ml dose in each affected ear treats dogs of all sizes and breeds.
Eliminating home treatments, Neptra brings vets full control over treatment compliance and eliminates the uncertainty and stress of client administration.
To enquire about stocking Neptra, please contact your local Bayer veterinary business manager.