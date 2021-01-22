22 Jan 2021
Vet Times Podcast, Ep 50: Nicola Menzies-Gow on working with owners on equine laminitis
Nicola Menzies-Gow returns to discuss how vets can involve owners in ongoing management of equine laminitis and spotting the signs in the first place.
Nicola Menzies-Gow.
Nicola Menzies-Gow qualified from the University of Cambridge in 1997 and, after three years in first opinion equine practice in Essex, joined the RVC, where she completed a residency in equine medicine and a PhD.
Now a senior lecturer in equine medicine, Nicola’s clinical interests focus on endocrinology, cardiology and general medicine.
Her article, referred to in this podcast – “Laminitis symptoms and treatment, and helping owners spot early signs” – appeared in Vet Times (Volume 51, Issue 02, Pages 4-6).
She has also written an article, “Equine laminitis: causes, clinical signs, treatment and prevention” for Vet Times (Volume 50, Issue 30, Pages 6-9), which outlines the three types – sepsis-associated, endocrinopathic and supporting limb – but explains how the clinical signs remain unchanged. Diagnosis and severity scoring are discussed among other topics.