29 Jan 2021
Vet Times Podcast, Ep 51: Sarah Caney on management of feline hyperthyroidism
Hyperthyroidism can affect 10% of cats aged above 10, and is the most common endocrinopathy in cats. In this podcast, Sarah Caney discusses management options and the important role owners can play.
Sarah Caney
Dr Caney, chief executive of Vet Professionals, has worked as a feline-only vet for more than 20 years. She is a University of Bristol graduate, and also completed a feline medicine residency and PhD at the institution.
She spent four years as a lecturer in feline medicine before leaving to pursue a career in private practice. She has always enjoyed seeing a mixture of first opinion and referral feline medicine patients, and has a particular interest in geriatric feline medicine.
Dr Caney is internationally recognised as one of only 13 veterinary specialists in feline medicine in the UK. She founded Vet Professionals in 2009, and has authored and co-authored a number of the Vet Professionals Caring for a Cat series of books.
Dr Caney has published widely in prestigious international journals and has been an invited speaker to veterinary conferences around the world. She has worked for many years with the UK cat charity International Cat Care and the International Society of Feline Medicine.
She has written an article on hyperthyroidism (“Diagnosis and ongoing management of hyperthyroidism in feline patients”) in 19 January 2021 issue of Vet Times (Volume 51, Issue 3, Pages 6-8).