19 Mar 2021
Obesity is an increasing problem in pets, with multiple causal factors and implications for animal health. Nutritional consultant Mike Davies joins us to delve into a fascinating and potentially rewarding area of veterinary medicine.
Mike Davies
Mike Davies qualified from the RVC, has RCVS postgraduate certificates in veterinary radiology and small animal orthopaedics, and holds a fellowship by examination in clinical nutrition in cats and dogs. He is an RCVS specialist in veterinary nutrition (small animal clinical nutrition).
Mike has worked in academia and private practice, and for several pet food manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies.
He speaks internationally on clinical nutrition and geriatrics, and founded the original City and Guilds Certificate in Small Animal Nutrition, and the BVNA certificates in small animal and exotic nutrition. He runs Provet’s Certificate Course in Clinical Nutrition.
Among many articles over his career, he has authored the Focus article “Obesity in pets – practical advice for the consult room” (mentioned in this podcast) in Vet Times (2 February 2021 issue; Volume 51, Issue 12, Pages 8-10).