Following a year in first opinion practice David returned to The Royal Veterinary College to undertake a three-year residency in Small Animal Internal Medicine, which he completed in 2008. David passed the certifying examination of the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (ACVIM) in the same year, thus becoming an ACVIM Diplomate and American-recognised Specialist in Small Animal Internal Medicine. David has subsequently also been granted RCVS Specialist status.