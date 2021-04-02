2 Apr 2021
In this episode we discuss cutaneous and renal glomerular vasculopathy (CRGV), better known as Alabama rot, with the UK's leading expert – David Walker from Anderson Moores Veterinary Specialists.
David Walker.
From www.andersonmoores.com:
David Walker graduated from The Royal Veterinary College and subsequently completed a one-year rotating internship at The Royal Veterinary College’s Queen Mother Hospital for Animals.
Following a year in first opinion practice David returned to The Royal Veterinary College to undertake a three-year residency in Small Animal Internal Medicine, which he completed in 2008. David passed the certifying examination of the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (ACVIM) in the same year, thus becoming an ACVIM Diplomate and American-recognised Specialist in Small Animal Internal Medicine. David has subsequently also been granted RCVS Specialist status.
Following his residency training David remained at the RVC as a Lecturer in Small Animal Internal Medicine. David has worked in private referral practice since 2009 and joined Anderson Moores to head the Medicine Service in 2011. David is interested in all aspects of internal medicine but particularly gastroenterology and endocrinology.
In 2019 David was made a Fellow of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons for meritorious contributions to clinical practice.