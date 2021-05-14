14 May 2021
Vet Times Podcast, Ep 54: Luca Ferasin discusses mitral valve disease
European and RCVS specialist in veterinary cardiology Luca Ferasin joins the podcast again, this time to discuss this chronic degenerative disorder.
Luca Ferasin
Mitral valve disease (MVD) is the most common cardiovascular disease and the most frequent cause of congestive heart failure in dogs.
Prevalence of MVD varies with age, and most geriatric dogs, especially those in small breeds, will eventually develop the condition.
In this podcast, Dr Ferasin will discuss staging criteria, prognosis and changes to how MVD is managed and treated.
This podcast is an accompaniment to the Vet Times Focus article “Overview of mitral valve disease” (Volume 51, Issue 14, Pages 8-12).
Dr Ferasin is head of cardiology at The Ralph Veterinary Referral Centre in Marlow, Buckinghamshire. Having initially graduated from the University of Bologna with honours in 1992, following three years of research in endocrinology he was awarded his PhD in 1996.
Awarded a fellowship of the RCVS in 2019, Dr Ferasin is a European and RCVS specialist in veterinary cardiology who has contributed extensively to the veterinary literature with articles, abstracts and book chapters and is a regular speaker worldwide.
His main professional interests include – but are not limited to – feline cardiology, exercise physiology and clinical investigation and management of syncope and coughing.
More content on cardiology topics is available within our dedicated CPD+ cardiology collection.