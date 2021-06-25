25 Jun 2021
Vet Times Podcast, Ep 55: Karen Perry on lameness conditions in cats
Lameness in cats can create challenges for vets and owners. In this podcast, Karen Perry joins us to discuss the most commonly encountered conditions, diagnosis, research, surgery and long-term management.
Karen Perry.
Karen wrote the Focus article in Vet Times (Volume 51, issue 16, Pages 6-10 – 20 April issue) “Pouncing on pain – managing feline orthopaedic conditions”, which can be found in full in the “Pain Management” collection, in the Companion Animal hub, on our CPD+ service.
Within the article, Karen discusses two commonly encountered causes of lameness in cats – medial humeral epicondylitis and feline cranial cruciate ligament failure – and evaluates the experience and literature base used to direct diagnosis and treatment.
Biography:
Karen graduated from The University of Edinburgh Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies (R[D]SVS) in 2005. After a short period in mixed practice, she completed an internship in small animal orthopaedics and neurosurgery at Fitzpatrick Referrals in Surrey, prior to undertaking a residency in small animal surgery back at the R(D)SVS.
Following completion of this in 2010 and achieving European College of Veterinary Surgeons status in 2011, Karen joined the RVC as a lecturer in small animal orthopaedics. Following four years there, she moved to Michigan State University in the US, where she is an assistant professor in small animal orthopaedics.