11 Oct 2019
Shaun Calleja, of Anderson Moores Veterinary Specialists, discusses types, diagnosis and management of gastric disorders in cats and dogs – signs of which can be seen in a quarter of primary care practice cases.
Shaun Calleja.
Shaun graduated from the RVC in 2014, and worked initially in first opinion practice in Stoke-on-Trent before undertaking a small animal rotating internship at the AHT in Newmarket.
He joined Anderson Moores Veterinary Specialists in 2018 on a three-year residency in small animal internal medicine, accredited by the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine.
He has co-written, with David Walker, the Focus article “Gastric disease management in companion animal patients”, which appeared in the 7 October issue of Veterinary Times (VT49.40).
David Walker graduated from the RVC in 2003, and returned there to complete an internship and medicine residency after some time in small animal practice. He is a diplomate of the American and European colleges of veterinary internal medicine, and RCVS-recognised specialist in small animal internal medicine and is a fellow of the RCVS. Since 2009 he has worked in private referral practice, and he is head of medicine at Anderson Moores Veterinary Specialists.