David Walker graduated from the RVC in 2003, and returned there to complete an internship and medicine residency after some time in small animal practice. He is a diplomate of the American and European colleges of veterinary internal medicine, and RCVS-recognised specialist in small animal internal medicine and is a fellow of the RCVS. Since 2009 he has worked in private referral practice, and he is head of medicine at Anderson Moores Veterinary Specialists.