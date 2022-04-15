15 Apr 2022
In this episode, we are joined once again by Sean Wensley to discuss the release of his debut book.
Sean Wensley hopes his new book will offer a “platform to communicate veterinary policy and experience” on welfare.
Titled Through a Vet’s Eyes: How We Can All Choose a Better Life for Animals, Sean Wensley’s book explores our relationship with animals; how we treat them, how we get it wrong and what we can do to fix it.
Ahead of its release on 28 April, we have invited Sean back to the Vet Times Podcast to give us a synopsis of the book and discuss the impact he hopes it will have on our animal welfare footprint.
Sean is senior veterinary surgeon (communication and education) at PDSA. He chairs the Animal Welfare Working Group of the Federation of Veterinarians of Europe (FVE), was president of the BVA from 2015-16 and is a Fellow of the RCVS. He is also an honorary lecturer in animal welfare at the University of Nottingham, a member of the Companion Animal Welfare Council, and a committee member of the Animal Welfare Science, Ethics and Law Veterinary Association.
Sean has assisted with animal welfare and conservation projects in East Africa, China, India, continental and Eastern Europe, and the Caribbean. He holds a master’s degree in applied animal behaviour and animal welfare.
In, 2017 Sean received the inaugural World Veterinary Association Global Animal Welfare Award for Europe.