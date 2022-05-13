13 May 2022
Ep 69: Phil Elkins on farm management teams
In this episode, Phil Elkins explains how and why veterinary advisors are ideally positioned to become an integral member of external farm teams, and why they should.
Phil Elkins
With herds getting larger, many farms have introduced professionalised farm teams. But what are they?
Phil Elkins explains what they are, what they should be involved in and how they are evolving in this Vet Times podcast.
Phil Elkins BVM&S, CertAVP(Cattle), MRCVS
Phil graduated from the University of Edinburgh in 2005 and spent 14 years in clinical practice, including gaining the CAVP (Cattle) in 2015. He is now an independent dairy and industry consultant.
Phil’s main interests are in optimising health, welfare and production efficiency through a holistic approach to farm systems.
He has written an article “Farm management teams: their role and part vets can and should play” in Vet Times Livestock Volume 8, Issue 1 (included with Vet Times 52.08).