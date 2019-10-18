18 Oct 2019
Vet Times Podcast, Ep 7: Karin Kruger on equine sedation and anaesthesia
Equine internal medicine specialist Karin Kruger focuses on when vets may have to perform sedation – and, in extreme cases, anaesthesia – in the field.
Karin Kruger.
Karin is an equine internal medicine specialist at Bell Equine Veterinary Clinic in Kent.
She is an American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine diplomate who completed a residency at North Carolina State University in 2012, as well as a master’s degree in equine anaesthesia in South Africa.
Prior to joining the Bell Equine team, she worked in specialist private practice in South Africa and Sweden.
She has written an article for Veterinary Times – “Practical equine sedation and general anaesthesia in the field” – which appeared in issue VT49.42 (21 October issue) and which is available online now.
Within the article, Karin shares some of the techniques and drugs she has found helpful when sedating and anaesthetising horses.