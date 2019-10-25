25 Oct 2019
Vet Times Podcast, Ep 8: Dave Beeston on ‘Practice Makes Perfect’
In this edition of the Vet Times Podcast, we talk to Dave Beeston about his early career, which he’s been chronicling for Veterinary Times readers in a monthly column.
Dave started writing for Veterinary Times with a short, occasional series of articles penned during his final year of vet school at the RVC. His aim was to provide advice and help on aspects of final-year life to fellow students.
He followed this up with a monthly series, Grad Expectations, charting his final days at vet school and his first forays into veterinary medicine on qualification in 2017.
After 18 months in first opinion small animal practice and a brief spell as a locum vet, he is now back on a rotating internship at the RVC and continues to write his experiences for the benefit of others in the monthly Practice Makes Perfect series.
All his articles to date can be found online at www.vettimes.co.uk/articles/david-beeston/