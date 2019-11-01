1 Nov 2019
Vet Times Podcast, Ep 9: Kate Parkinson discusses worming in small animals
Worming in companion animals is a routine, but vital, consideration for dog and cat owners. Vet Kate Parkinson discusses how practices can convey important information to owners in this area.
Kate Parkinson.
Kate works as a freelance small animal locum for her company Lend a Paw Locums. She graduated from the University of Bristol in 2006, and since then has travelled to more than 30 countries, working as a veterinary surgeon in Australia and New Zealand, as well as the UK.
She has written the Spotlight article for issue VT49.44 that discusses common parasitic worms and why anthelmintic use and client education are vital in lowering the risk of infection.
The article “Importance of worming in companion animals” is online now.
Part of the article features a panel adapted from European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites (ESCCAP) guidelines. Full guidance on endoparasites, as well as ectoparasites, vector-borne diseases, mycoses, and parasite and fungal infections, is available from the ESCCAP website.