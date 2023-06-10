PRO PLAN® Hydra Care™ is a complementary pet food, in the format of a tasty, soft-textured jelly which is served on its own, as an extra third bowl. It is poultry-flavoured for palatability and contains a low-calorie mix of specific amino acids and glycerol. These osmolytes help to retain fluid in the body, making PRO PLAN® Hydra Care™ a useful tool to encourage water intake in various situations where increased hydration is beneficial.