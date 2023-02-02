2 Feb 2023
Your clients have nutrition questions
CentreSquare™ makes it easy to provide credible answers backed by science.
CentreSquare™, from the Purina Institute, is an easily accessible toolkit of resources that facilitates client-friendly pet nutrition conversations.
- Created for veterinary professionals by veterinary professionals.
- A one-stop online resource for the most up-to-date nutrition information.
- Condensed bite-sized content delivers answers quickly and succinctly in language your clients can understand.
- Quickly download / print / share nutrition information for you or your clients.
Whether you have 5 minutes or 30 minutes, you will always find something helpful and relevant on CentreSquare.