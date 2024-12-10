10 Dec 2024
The ultrasound is an incredibly useful diagnostic tool. In this video tip, Gerardo Poli offers some advice to help you perfect the basics of ultrasound-guided aspiration.
The ultrasound is an incredibly useful diagnostic tool that is increasingly being used in general practice.
Other than for diagnostic imaging, the ultrasound is also very useful for diagnostic procedures such as cystocentesis, thoracocentesis, abdominocentesis and fine-needle aspirates of structures such as lymph nodes and masses.
Here, I provide you with a few tips on how to go about improving performance of an ultrasound-guided aspiration.