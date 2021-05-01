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1 May 2021

Advocate – always there for you

The prevalance of lungworm in dogs has been increasing and it is now endemic across much of the UK. But when it comes to lungworm, there’s one product that’s always been there for you…

Advocate – always there for you

Advocate has been championing the issue of lungworm for more than 15 years, and was the first product to provide 100% prevention1 of this potentially fatal parasite.

With a further 16 parasites on the licence, Advocate’s story has reliability and effective parasite control at its heart, earning it a trusted place with vets and pet owners alike.