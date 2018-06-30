High values can be achieved for the right type of practice, but getting the right price and terms takes both experience and a knowledge of the market. So, if you are considering selling your practice, speak to the Veterinary Business Agency (The VBA) first.
The VBA offers a comprehensive sales service for veterinary practice owners, whether sole traders, partnerships or limited companies.
We act for veterinary practice owners and concentrate our expertise in marketing and selling our clients’ practices to maximise their return.
We offer a one-to-one service based on the principles of transparency, experience and dedication to our clients.
We have no involvement with any corporate practice other than in the sale of your practice.
We don’t just find the best buyer, we offer a full transaction support service.
We guarantee “no sale, no commission or fees”.
For further details, visit www.thevba.com, email [email protected] or telephone Malcolm Wright BVMS, MRCVS on 07939 216 174 for a free, no obligation chat.