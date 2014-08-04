4 Aug 2014
Alison Lambert.
“Are owners who buy jumpers for their dogs unhinged, odd, eccentric or perfectly normal?”
A strange question perhaps, but – in the first part of her TMS presentation* – Onswitch MD Alison Lambert explains that people who visit your practice aren’t like you. In fact, no matter how daft you think they are, many loving pet owners actually want to buy jumpers for their dogs, as well as leads, shampoos and other stuff – and will spend a lot of money on them.
However, if you don’t recognise your target audience and don’t have your finger on the pulse of people who spend money on pets, how can you attract them to your business? If you don’t sell the things pet owners want you’ll quickly lose them to the big pet superstores, who are happy to cater for customers who want a canine cardigan or a puppy poncho.
In this episode, Alison:
* This video from the VBD archives was filmed at The Management Symposium’s 2010 Spring Seminar