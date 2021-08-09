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9 Aug 2021

BEVA Congress 2021: The presidents discuss… with Lucy Grieve and Huw Griffiths

BEVA Congress 2021: The presidents discuss… with Lucy Grieve and Huw Griffiths

…the return of face-to-face events

…their presidential years

…why they joined BEVA council

…their biggest innovations in equine veterinary medicine