26 Nov 2014
Rob Chapman interview
London Vet Show has rapidly become one of the most anticipated events on the calendar for UK veterinary professionals. Close links with the Royal Veterinary College and more recently forged alliances with the BVA and BVNA have seen it go from strength to strength in the five short years since its inception.
Organisers of the annual two-day show pride themselves on being able to offer “world-class CPD for a fraction of the cost of typical events” as well as access to Europe’s largest veterinary exhibition.
Veterinary Times’ Rebecca Hubbard attended the 2014 event and grabbed event director Rob Chapman for a quick chat about the show’s success and asked: “What’s next?”