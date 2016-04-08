8 Apr 2016
VN Times editor Rebecca Hubbard speaks to outgoing BSAVA president Patricia Colville during the association's 2016 congress.
Rebecca Hubbard interviews outgoing president Patricia Colville at BSAVA Congress 2016.
Rebecca Hubbard speaks to outgoing BSAVA president Patricia Colville during the association’s 2016 congress.
Dr Colville speaks briefly on a number of topics, including the highlight of her presidency, the launch of the association’s PDP resource and microchipping regulations. She also reveals the thing she’ll miss most about being involved in the day-to-day running of the BSAVA, while offering a word of advice to her successor, Prof Susan Dawson.