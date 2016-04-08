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8 Apr 2016

BSAVA 2016: Susan Dawson interview

VN Times editor Rebecca Hubbard speaks to incoming BSAVA president Prof Susan Dawson during the association's 2016 congress.

BSAVA 2016: Susan Dawson interview

Rebecca Hubbard interviews outgoing president Susan Dawson at BSAVA Congress 2016.

Professor Susan Dawson admits to Rebecca Hubbard that she is “excited and nervous in equal measure” at taking on the role of BSAVA president for 2016/17.

Prof Dawson also talks about taking over for the association’s 60th anniversary year and her aim to help nurture the profession – a profession she hopes to learn more about during her year at the helm.