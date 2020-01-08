8 Jan 2020
Cardiac testing: call for samples
Veterinary surgeons are being asked to help validate a new diagnostic test for heart disease in dogs and cats by submitting excess serum samples from clinical cardiac cases.
Dr Eve Hanks
MI:RNA Ltd, in conjunction with Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC), is developing a new diagnostic test for cardiac disease in dogs and cats, and is calling for UK-based veterinary surgeons to assist by providing excess serum samples from cardiac cases for test validation.
Samples can be sent by Freepost (FREEPOST MI:RNA) and should be submitted – accompanied by an official sample submission form – on the day of collection.
According to MI:RNA, this exciting new testing technology could transform the detection, treatment and management of cardiac cases in companion animal clients, and all help will make a difference in bringing this test to market.
- For any queries contact Dr Eve Hanks, CEO, MI:RNA Ltd on [email protected]