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8 Jan 2020

Cardiac testing: call for samples

Veterinary surgeons are being asked to help validate a new diagnostic test for heart disease in dogs and cats by submitting excess serum samples from clinical cardiac cases.

Cardiac testing: call for samples

Dr Eve Hanks

MI:RNA Ltd, in conjunction with Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC), is developing a new diagnostic test for cardiac disease in dogs and cats, and is calling for UK-based veterinary surgeons to assist by providing excess serum samples from cardiac cases for test validation.

Samples can be sent by Freepost (FREEPOST MI:RNA) and should be submitted – accompanied by an official sample submission form – on the day of collection.

According to MI:RNA, this exciting new testing technology could transform the detection, treatment and management of cardiac cases in companion animal clients, and all help will make a difference in bringing this test to market.

 