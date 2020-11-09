9 Nov 2020
Vetoquinol asked two cardiology specialists to discuss their use of UpCard in the first line and refractory treatment of congestive heart failure cases.
Chris Linney and Emily Dutton.
Listen to Emily Dutton (Cheshire Cardiology) and Chris Linney (Willows Veterinary Centre & Referral Service) as they cover topics such as why they like using torasemide first line, how to use oral torasemide after IV furosemide, kidney considerations and renal parameters, the recent change to the ACVIM guidelines, and more…
For more on improving the quality of life and life expectancy of dogs with congestive heart failure, visit the UpLife CPD platform.
Brought to you by Vetoquinol, manufacturers of UpCard. Upcard contains torasemide (POM-V). A copy of the datasheet can be found in the NOAH compendium and online at www.noahcompendium.co.uk. A copy of the SPC and further information is available from Vetoquinol UK (www.vetoquinol.co.uk). Use medicines responsibly – see www.noah.co.uk for further details.