Reference

Chetboul V, Pouchelon JL, Menard J, et al (2017). Short-term efficacy and safety of torasemide and furosemide in 366 dogs with degenerative mitral valve disease: the TEST study, J Vet InternMed 31(6): 1,629-1,642.



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