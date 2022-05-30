Discover a breakthrough in parasite protection for cats

Felpreva® contains tigolaner, emodepside and praziquantel (POM-V). See the datasheet at www.noahcompendium.co.uk. The SPC and further information is available from Vetoquinol UK.Advice should be sought from the medicine prescriber. Use medicines responsibly – see www.noah.co.uk. For more details, please contact:

T +44 (0) 1280 814500

E [email protected]

W www.vetoquinol.co.uk