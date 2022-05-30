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30 May 2022

Discover a breakthrough in parasite protection for cats

At Vetoquinol, we believe parasite protection for cats should be straightforward…

Discover a breakthrough in parasite protection for cats

Enter Felpreva® – a groundbreaking product that offers an all-in-one solution to feline parasite control:

  • 3 MONTHS’ flea and tick protection
  • PLUS treatment against roundworm, tapeworm and ear mites
  • ALL in a SINGLE spot on

 

To learn more visit www.felpreva.co.uk, or speak to your Vetoquinol territory manager.

 

Felpreva® contains tigolaner, emodepside and praziquantel (POM-V). See the datasheet at www.noahcompendium.co.uk. The SPC and further information is available from Vetoquinol UK.Advice should be sought from the medicine prescriber. Use medicines responsibly – see www.noah.co.uk. For more details, please contact:
T +44 (0) 1280 814500
E [email protected]
W www.vetoquinol.co.uk