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1 Dec 2019

Discover the benefits of ROYAL CANIN® SATIETY WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

The new recommendation for pets previously fed ROYAL CANIN® OBESITY.

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Royal Canin

Job Title
Discover the benefits of ROYAL CANIN® SATIETY WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

Royal Canin has launched its next Veterinary Health Nutrition territory – WEIGHT MANAGEMENT.

The launch has involved simplifying its range of diets for weight management to ensure cats and dogs are receiving the best nutrition to support weight loss and maintenance after weight loss.

ROYAL CANIN® SATIETY WEIGHT MANAGEMENT’s specific macronutrient profile, including high levels of specific fibre, answers the two biggest challenges faced during a weight loss programme; begging control and successful weight loss.

 