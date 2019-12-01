1 Dec 2019
Discover the benefits of ROYAL CANIN® SATIETY WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
The new recommendation for pets previously fed ROYAL CANIN® OBESITY.
Royal Canin has launched its next Veterinary Health Nutrition territory – WEIGHT MANAGEMENT.
The launch has involved simplifying its range of diets for weight management to ensure cats and dogs are receiving the best nutrition to support weight loss and maintenance after weight loss.
ROYAL CANIN® SATIETY WEIGHT MANAGEMENT’s specific macronutrient profile, including high levels of specific fibre, answers the two biggest challenges faced during a weight loss programme; begging control and successful weight loss.
For more information, visit https://vetportal.royalcanin.co.uk/vhn/veterinary-health-nutrition-weight-management/