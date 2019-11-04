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4 Nov 2019

EPIC study, pt 1: objectives

The EPIC study investigated whether the administration of Vetmedin (pimobendan) to dogs with asymptomatic mitral valve disease and cardiomegaly would delay the onset of heart failure.

EPIC study, pt 1: objectives

The EPIC study is the largest veterinary cardiology study ever conducted. It involved 360 dogs with asymptomatic mitral valve disease (MVD) and cardiomegaly enrolled across 36 different centres in 11 countries.

EPIC’s ground-breaking results have rewritten the textbooks and changed the way MVD murmurs are approached; the days of “wait and see” are over. Listen to this series of three short videos to hear why, with Vetmedin®, murmurs now mean so much more.

Study objectives

Listen to Adrian Boswood, Mark Patteson and Nuala Summerfield in this three-minute video to understand why the EPIC study1 was set up and what made it so special. Learn more about this ground-breaking study – the world’s largest veterinary cardiology study to date – and what it set out to achieve.

 