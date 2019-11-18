18 Nov 2019
EPIC study, pt 2: results
Groundbreaking results of the EPIC (Evaluation of Pimobendan In dogs with Cardiomegaly) Study – the largest veterinary cardiology study in history.
The EPIC study is the largest veterinary cardiology study ever conducted. It involved 360 dogs with asymptomatic mitral valve disease (MVD) and cardiomegaly enrolled across 36 different centres in 11 countries.
EPIC’s ground-breaking results have rewritten the textbooks and changed the way MVD murmurs are approached; the days of “wait and see” are over. Listen to this series of three short videos to hear why, with Vetmedin®, murmurs now mean so much more.
Study results
Hear the results of the EPIC study1 from world-renowned cardiologists Adrian Boswood, Mark Patteson and Nuala Summerfield. After listening to this two-minute video you will understand more about the clinical importance of the EPIC results1 and why, for the first time in veterinary medicine, the study was stopped earlier than planned.
- For further information, please visit the Boehringer Academy – www.boehringer-academy.co.uk