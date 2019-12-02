2 Dec 2019
EPIC study, pt 3: implications
Why is the EPIC study so important, and what does it mean for vets? Discover how veterinarians can apply the findings of the EPIC study to their clinical practice.
The EPIC study is the largest veterinary cardiology study ever conducted. It involved 360 dogs with asymptomatic mitral valve disease (MVD) and cardiomegaly enrolled across 36 different centres in 11 countries.
EPIC’s ground-breaking results have rewritten the textbooks and changed the way MVD murmurs are approached; the days of “wait and see” are over. Listen to this series of three short videos to hear why, with Vetmedin®, murmurs now mean so much more.
Study implications
The EPIC study1 has revolutionised the management of asymptomatic MVD. Listen to Adrian Boswood, Mark Patteson and Nuala Summerfield explain the implications of the study and how the results empower you to change your approach to murmurs and make a real difference to your patients and their owners.