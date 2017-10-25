25 Oct 2017
Examination Room Extra! Feline diabetes mellitus, pt 1: food
In the first of four Q&A videos on feline diabetes mellitus, Stijn Niessen answers questions from Vet Times users that focus on the topic of food.
Welcome to the first instalment of Examination Room Extra! – a new video feature where we put your questions to fellow veterinary professionals.
To launch this feature, a selection of your questions on feline diabetes mellitus were answered by Stijn Niessen, professor in internal medicine at the RVC and internal medicine specialist. This first series is sponsored by Boehringer Ingelheim.
Common condition
Feline diabetes mellitus is a complex, but common condition with an estimated prevalence in first opinion practice of around 1 in every 250 cats. It is one of the most common endocrine disorders of cats, but can be successfully managed in most cases.
In part one, Prof Niessen answers Vet Times users‘ questions about food, including:
- What is the best low budget alternative to diabetic food?
- Should we consider recommending wet food to owners of non-diabetic cats as well as those that are diabetic?
- How much does a cat have to eat to receive its full dose of insulin?
The series continues in the coming weeks, with Prof Niessen answering questions on remission, acromegaly and insulin.