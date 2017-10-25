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25 Oct 2017

Examination Room Extra! Feline diabetes mellitus, pt 2: remission

In the second of four Q&A videos on feline diabetes mellitus, Stijn Niessen answers questions that focus on the topic of remission.

Examination Room Extra! Feline diabetes mellitus, pt 2: remission

Remission in cases of feline diabetes mellitus is discussed by internal medicine specialist Stijn Niessen in part two of our inaugural Examination Room Extra! series.

Examination Room Extra! is a new video feature where we put Vet Times users’ questions to a fellow veterinary professional. This first series is sponsored by Boehringer Ingelheim.

Questions

Following part one’s discussion about food, Prof Niessen answers questions about remission, including:

  • What is the best way to aim for diabetic remission in cats? I have read using glargine insulin gives the best chance, but, as it’s not licensed, can you be justified using it first time?
  • How often should I do a check over on a diabetic cat?
  • Is it known why some diabetic cats stop needing insulin before becoming normoglycaemic?
  • What do you do with a cat in remission?
  • How common is remission?

In parts three and four, Prof Niessen will answer questions about acromegaly and insulin, respectively.