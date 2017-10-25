25 Oct 2017
Examination Room Extra! Feline diabetes mellitus, pt 2: remission
In the second of four Q&A videos on feline diabetes mellitus, Stijn Niessen answers questions that focus on the topic of remission.
Remission in cases of feline diabetes mellitus is discussed by internal medicine specialist Stijn Niessen in part two of our inaugural Examination Room Extra! series.
Examination Room Extra! is a new video feature where we put Vet Times users’ questions to a fellow veterinary professional. This first series is sponsored by Boehringer Ingelheim.
Questions
Following part one’s discussion about food, Prof Niessen answers questions about remission, including:
- What is the best way to aim for diabetic remission in cats? I have read using glargine insulin gives the best chance, but, as it’s not licensed, can you be justified using it first time?
- How often should I do a check over on a diabetic cat?
- Is it known why some diabetic cats stop needing insulin before becoming normoglycaemic?
- What do you do with a cat in remission?
- How common is remission?
In parts three and four, Prof Niessen will answer questions about acromegaly and insulin, respectively.