7 Nov 2017
In the third of four Q&A videos covering the topic of feline diabetes mellitus, Prof Stijn Niessen answers questions on managing difficult diabetes cases, clinical scoring and acromegaly.
Examination Room Extra!
Acromegaly, clinical scoring and managing difficult diabetes cases are the topics discussed by internal medicine specialist Stijn Niessen in part three of our inaugural Examination Room Extra! series.
Examination Room Extra! is a new video feature where we put Vet Times users’ questions to a fellow veterinary professional. This first series is sponsored by Boehringer Ingelheim.
Following part one’s discussion about food and part two’s focus on remission, the questions posed to Prof Niessen in part three are:
In the fourth and final part, Prof Niessen will answer questions about insulin and monitoring.