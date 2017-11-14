14 Nov 2017
In the last of four Q&A videos on feline diabetes mellitus, Prof Stijn Niessen answers questions from Vet Times users on the topics of insulin and monitoring.
Insulin and monitoring are the topics discussed by internal medicine specialist Stijn Niessen in the final part of our inaugural Examination Room Extra! series.
Examination Room Extra! is a new video feature where we put Vet Times users’ questions to a fellow veterinary professional. This first series is sponsored by Boehringer Ingelheim.
Following previous video discussions on food, remission, acromegaly and more, the questions posed to Prof Niessen in this final part are: